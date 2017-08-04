‘Best of 225 This Week’: ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider reopens flooded studio with concert tonight

The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider is christening the reopening of his film and music studios that flooded a year ago with a concert tonight.

Schneider is playing with his band, the Cajun Navy, at his studios in Holden, Best of 225 This Week reports.

Historic flooding engulfed the John Schneider Studios in Livingston Parish last year, an event that inspired Schneider, who has played music for more than 25 years, to make a serious return to the craft.

“The flood washed my guitar back into my hands,” he says. “That’s why I can say that, in many regards, I’m better off because of the flood. Music is one of the things it brought back in my life.”

Schneider, who is famous for playing Bo Duke, will play a set list that includes country hits he recorded in the 1980s and songs from his original flood-inspired album, Ruffled Skirts.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $50. Schneider’s original songs, co-written with Scott Innis, Phil Redrow and Clifton Brown, include “How Do You Stop the Water?,” “The Cajun Navy” and “The FEMA Song.”

Read the full story, and be sure to sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to get the scoop on upcoming events each week in the Capital Region.