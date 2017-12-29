‘Best of 225 This Week’: Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge

If you want to ring in the new year but don’t have any New Year’s Eve plans, don’t fret. Best of 225 This Week has you covered.

The staff of the free e-newsletter has compiled a list of parties and celebrations taking place in Baton Rouge where you can pop champagne and dance your way into 2018.

Head over to North Boulevard Town Square for Red Stick Revelry. The free festivities begin at 7 p.m. with a concert by Bread Pudd’n. Phat Hat will perform at 9 p.m. with a special guest appearance by actor John Schneider.

At the stroke of midnight, fireworks will illuminate downtown and revelers will celebrate the new year with the lowering of a custom-designed, LED-lighted red stick in Town Square.

You can also start off 2018 with charitable giving. Zippy’s in the Perkins Road overpass area is throwing a party that doubles as a fundraiser for Silver Lining Mentoring, a Boston-based program serving foster care youth. The festivities—giveaways, drink specials and free Champagne at midnight—kick off at 8 p.m. Cover is free.

Also, you can have a Blue New Year’s Eve with Henry Turner Jr. and friends at the Blues Room on Lafayette Street. The inaugural bash, celebrating Baton Rouge blues and culture, will be held from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

See the full list which includes celebrations taking place at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, The Radio Bar, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, Splash Nightclub, Olive & Twist and The Pelican House. And be sure to sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to get the scoop on local events each week.