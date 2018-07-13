‘Best of 225 This Week:’ Catch up with LSU linebacker Devin White

It’s hard to miss Devin White when he’s out on the field. The junior LSU linebacker is seemingly in on every play, and his numbers back it up.

As 225 reports, White accounted for 133 tackles last season, leading the way in the SEC and anchoring a strong LSU defense. He’s back this fall for what might be his final season on campus, but he’s poised for an even bigger year as more and more talent collects around him.

225 caught up with White for this week’s edition of the Tiger Pride Podcast to talk about what Tiger fans can expect from the defense in his third year under coordinator Dave Aranda and whether it could possibly be the best defense he’s played in at LSU.

White, who was a running back in high school, also tells us the chances that he could get a carry this fall.

Be sure to subscribe to the Tiger Pride Podcast on iTunes, or follow them on Soundcloud to get all our episodes straight to your phone each week.

See the full Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter for more local events on tap for this weekend, and be sure to sign up for the free weekly e-newsletter to stay up to date on local happenings.