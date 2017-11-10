‘Best of 225 This Week’: Bid on unique, affordable local art tonight

Ever wanted to experience the thrill of bidding on one-of-a-kind pieces of art?

BREC’s Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual live art auction KINETICS offers just the opportunity. And the best part about it? As the Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter reports, there are more than 30 works up for bid—made by local visual artists—starting at $100 each, meaning art collecting isn’t just for the wealthy elite anymore.

The event “celebrates the energy of contemporary art, specifically in Louisiana’s capital city, providing a chance for arts supporters, business leaders and community members to share their passion for the visual arts,” according to a press release.

Guest emcee Gordon Mese will kick off the event. Guests can enjoy food from Chef Sean Rivera, wine from Marcello’s, beer from Tin Roof and a live performance from the five-piece soul/funk band, Alabaster Stag.

The event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at Baton Rouge Gallery in City Park. Tickets are available online for $40 for Baton Rouge Gallery members and $50 for non-members. See some of the artwork up for bid and a video of last year’s event, and be sure to sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to get the scoop on local events happening every week.