‘Best of 225 This Week’: Baton Rouge’s first ever sports festival and Spanish Moon Fest

This weekend is the perfect time to get your sweat on, and not just because it’s getting to be mid-June in Louisiana.

Saturday and Sunday will bring the inaugural Louisiana Sports Festival, two days of intensive physical competition and unbridled camaraderie that starts with a 3.1 mile obstacle course race at 7 a.m. Saturday in BREC’s Farr Park.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, 10 competitions will be held, including races of varying lengths, cycling trials, a scavenger hunt, rock wall showdown and water balloon fight, among others. Children are also encouraged to participate in the kid-friendly fun runs and obstacle courses. See the full schedule of events.

Competitors must register for each event individually before the festival begins. Prices for individual events range from $30 to $90.

If you’re not interested in getting a workout at Farr Park, you can head over to Spanish Moon, where the music venue is hosting a last hurrah on Saturday before closing its doors for a few weeks to do some major renovations.

Nine bands will share the stage at Spanish Moon Fest, including Baton Rouge acts Hydra Plane, Particle Devotion and Butcher’s Dozen. Other performers include Lola Tried, Quarx, Dubya, Mayhaps, The Magic Word and Burris.

After the festival, which kicks off at 4 p.m., Spanish Moon will close until July 1. Pre-sale tickets are $12 ($15 at the door) and can be purchased online.

Read the full story on the sports festival and the Spanish Moon Fest, and be sure to sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to keep up with local events taking place each week in Baton Rouge.