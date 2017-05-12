‘Best of 225 This Week’: Baton Rouge has a new music festival

Six local funk bands will take over the outdoor stage at Tin Roof Brewing Co. this weekend for Baton Rouge’s first funk fest.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the Baton Rouge Funk Fest will take place from 1:30-9 p.m. on Saturday at Tin Roof, 1624 Wyoming St. Admission to the new festival is free.

Tin Roof and Jason Hall, the local musician responsible for booking the bands, hope the new festival will become an annual event.

“All these bands are playing for free, because they want to see this happen,” Hall says. “It’s a good, come-together, feel-good community deal.”

Hall and bandmates from his funk band Secret Black Society got the idea for staging a funk festival in Baton Rouge during one of their practice nights. They later reach out to the Tin Roof team.

“They were on board immediately and the idea became a reality,” Hall says. Initially, Hall wondered if he could enlist enough funk groups to fill a full day of music. “I thought we would be stretching to get some bands,” he says. “But I actually had to turn guys away. It turns out the bands were, like, ‘We want to do this!’”

In conjunction with the festival, Tin Roof is launching its new product, Voodoo Pale Ale. The brewery describes Voodoo Pale Ale as a dry-hopped ale that relies on malted and flaked oats to enhance the hops’ tropical and fruit flavors.

View the festival’s lineup and participating restaurants, and read more about events taking place this weekend in Baton Rouge and beyond in the current edition of the Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter. Be sure to sign up for Best of 225 This Week newsletter to get the scoop on what’s happening in Baton Rouge each week.