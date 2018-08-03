‘Best of 225 This Week’: Basketball, booze and The Big Lebowski

If you don’t find something fun to do in Baton Rouge this weekend, you’re not trying hard enough.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the fun starts tonight, when wine enthusiasts can head over to the newest installment of Forum 35‘s alcohol-infused benefit, Uncorked, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Old Bogan Fire Station.

This Uncorked event raises money for Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge, a local charity that works to find homes for as many puppies and dogs as possible in the Baton Rouge area.

Guests are invited to form teams of one, two or three people and bring three identical bottles of sauvignon blanc. Guests give their wine to a Forum 35 employee at the door who then bags the wines and assigns them numbers so that their brands remain a mystery. Next, attendees sample the mystery wines and vote on their favorites. Tickets for the event are $30.

On Saturday, there is the inaugural Baton Rouge Hoop Fest, hosted by TRUCE Baton Rouge, a community focused nonprofit. The 3-on-3 basketball tournament is open to all ages, and tips off at 9 a.m. at the BREC Team Sportsplex.

On Sunday, you can celebrate one of the most quotable movies, The Big Lebowski, which turns 20 this weekend.

Not a fan? “Yeah, well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.”

Perkins Rowe is hosting two screenings of the film, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

