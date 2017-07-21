‘Best of 225 This Week’: Art Melt returns to downtown Baton Rouge this weekend

Artists, art enthusiasts and collectors will converge on the Capitol Park Museum this weekend as Forum 35’s Art Melt returns for the 14th year, Best of 225 This Week reports.

Billed as the largest multimedia, juried art exhibit in Louisiana, Art Melt strives to promote professional artists from throughout Louisiana by highlighting local fine art, music and performance art.

The festivities kick off with an exclusive preview party from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight at the museum. Tickets for tonight preview party—which also doubles as an awards ceremony for winning artists—can be purchased online until 5 p.m. and in-person at the door. Tickets cost $80 for the general public, $60 for Forum 35 members and $150 for couples. Get tickets

Art Melt opens up to the general public between 4 and 6 p.m.Saturday. Works of art will remain on display for six weeks, but admission to the art-centric festival is free only on its first day.

