Berkshire Hathaway acquires Wayne Clark Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices partner Kyle Tallo has acquired Wayne Clark Realty in Central, further expanding the brokerage’s presence in the Capital Region.

The acquisition closed Aug. 29. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move follows the merger of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-United Properties in Baton Rouge with Berkshire Hathaway-Bobby Tallo Realty in the Hammond area.

The acquisition of Wayne Clark Realty is part of a regional growth strategy.

“This is another step forward in our plans to grow Berkshire Hathaway throughout the region and into other markets such as Ascension, St. Tammany, Lafayette and even Greater New Orleans,” Jonathan Starns, co-owner of BHHS-United Properties, says in a statement.

Berkshire Hathaway, the fourth largest real estate company in the U.S., began flying its flag in the Baton Rouge market about 15 months ago. The brokerage started with 15 agents and has since grown to 55.

Wayne Clark Realty brings roughly $50 million in sales volume and adds at least another 20 agents to the brokerage, a news release says. Clark and his agents will move into the Denham Springs office on Range Avenue.