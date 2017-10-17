Benson ranks No. 288 on ‘Forbes’ list of wealthiest Americans

With a net worth of $2.8 billion, Tom Benson is ranked No. 288 on Forbes 2017 ranking of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, shares his spot on the list with Ray Davis, co-founder of Energy Transfer Partners, and Edward DeBartolo Jr., a shopping center magnate and former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 90-year-old Benson is the only Louisianan on the list. Last year, Forbes estimated that Benson was worth $2.5 billion.

The financial basement to make this year’s list was a net worth of $2 billion.

The entire 2017 class is worth $2.7 trillion, up from $2.4 trillion one year ago, Forbes says. The average net worth of individuals in the class rose to $6.7 billion from $6 billion.

Bill Gates, worth $89 billion, tops the list for the 24th consecutive year. This year’s Forbes 400 list includes 22 newcomers, 14 of whom are self-made billionaires.

Only 51 billionaires on the list saw their net worth decline, most notably President Donald Trump. Forbes estimates the president’s net worth fell $600 million to $3.1 billion due to a tough New York real estate market.

