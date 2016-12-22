Baton Rouge’s unemployment rate falls again

The greater Baton Rouge area’s unemployment rate has fallen for a second straight month, mirroring a trend of diminishing rates among all nine of Louisiana’s major metro areas.

The Capital Region rate dropped from 5% in October to 4.7% in November, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says in a news release. The local rate is also down from 6% in September, though it’s hovering just above the 4.5% rate from November 2015.

Baton Rouge trails only Lake Charles’ 4.5% rate for the lowest November level of unemployment among Louisiana metro areas.

Unemployment rates in all nine of Louisiana’s metro areas fell for the second consecutive month, the LWC says. Louisiana’s statewide rate shrank as well, going from 5.9% in October to 5.5% in November, and the rates decreased in 59 of 64 parishes.

Lafayette posted the worst unemployment rate at 6.3% in November, though even its mark is down from 6.7% in October.

“We remain cautiously optimistic with two consecutive months of lower unemployment in all corners of the state,” LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie says in a statement. “We are working diligently to ensure every hard-working Louisianian can find meaningful employment.”

See the full announcement from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.