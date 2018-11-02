Baton Rouge’s DIG ending monthly magazine, going digital

DIG Baton Rouge will no longer publish its monthly magazine, the local publication announced today, shifting its focus to an all online product.

“Times have changed and so too have the economics of publishing. You prefer to consume content on your phones and we get it,” reads a statement from the magazine’s website. “That’s why the November print issue of DIG Magazine will be its final one.”

Publisher Wayne T. Lewis says print costs have been on the rise and it’s getting harder to convince advertisers to invest in print in Baton Rouge.

DIG will instead double down on its digital product, continuing its Daily DIG email newsletter, in addition to promoting giveaways, events and digital content on social media.

“We’re retiring the magazine,” Lewis says, “not the brand.”

With roots on LSU’s campus, DIG began as Tiger Weekly in 1997 and became a city-wide publication in 2011. The brand shut down its weekly print newspaper product in mid-2016 before re-launching the same year as a glossy, bound, monthly magazine.

The November issue—the magazine’s last—hit stands yesterday.