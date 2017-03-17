Baton Rouge YMCA names new president and CEO

After a nationwide search, the YMCA of the Capital Area has selected a new president and CEO to succeed its long-time chief, Bob Jacobs.

In a statement, the local organization says it has tapped Mississippi-native Christian Engle to take over the post as president and CEO, effective May 1.

Engle comes to Baton Rouge from New Haven, Connecticut, where he has served as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Central Connecticut YMCA since 2011, the release says.

“We are confident that the community will find what we found in Christian, an outstanding YMCA leader,” YMCA board chair Edmund Giering says in a statement. “Our association has benefited from great leadership in the CEO position over the years and there is no doubt that Christian will continue that legacy and become an invaluable asset to our association and our community.”

In Connecticut, Engle helped run an organization with nine member facilities, five childcare facilities and a 1,000-acre resident camp. The Central Connecticut YMCA serves 84,000 youth, families and adults in 25 towns, the release says.

Engle says in a statement that he’s grateful for the opportunity to lead the YMCA of the Capital Area.

“I look forward to working with the staff and association volunteers on continuing and expanding the impact of the YMCA in Baton Rouge,” he adds. Engle will be joined by his wife, Melinda, and daughter, Callie, in Baton Rouge. His has a son currently attending the University of Southern Mississippi.