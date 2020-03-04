Baton Rouge wealth managers share investment tips amid coronavirus outbreak

Don’t panic. That’s the general short-term investment advice wealth managers in Baton Rouge have been giving their clients amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, stocks suffered their biggest weekly loss since October 2008, MarketWatch reports, with major indexes tumbling into a correction that was blamed largely on fears the global spread of the coronavirus would cause a worldwide economic shock. More pressure came Tuesday after the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency rate cut, further unnerving investors.

However, wanting to mitigate the impact of the virus on the markets, local financial management firms have been advising their clients against “knee-jerk reactions” to the rollercoaster-like stock market.

“We still have a strong economy, but the stock market has the flu right now,” says Chad Olivier, CEO of The Olivier Group. “Be patient, go with a consistent investment strategy and stick to it. When people get in trouble is when they jump out.”

Importantly, while the equity market has entered correction territory (meaning it has closed 10% below its previously established record-high close), corrections are a common occurrence.

“One of the things we’ve been telling our clients is that the average drawdown (peak to trough of any given 12 months) per year has been about 14%,” says Pete Bush, CEO of Horizon Financial Group. “This [coronavirus-triggered] decline puts us around 11% or 12%, so we’re not even really at the average decline at this point. In Q4 of 2018, the market was down about 20%.”

Before you sell a share or make an investment, check out the top tips from several local wealth advisers on how to invest wisely during the coronavirus outbreak.

• Turn off the TV. No matter how many talking heads opine in the financial media, the coronavirus’s financial impact on the stock market cannot be predicted. Drown out the noise, and focus on your long-term investment goals.

• Maintain a diverse investment portfolio. In times like these, asset allocation is key. Make sure your investments—including a mix of bonds and stocks—are spread among various sectors. If you don’t already, consider having part of your portfolio in preservation assets, such as high-quality fixed income, which can prove valuable during a down equity market.

• Have cash on hand. Retirees drawing on their investments must remember that their portfolio is allocated to cash and bonds as well as stocks, and these lower-return asset classes are intended to provide you with short-term liquidity needs until the markets recover.

• Accumulate shares while they’re marked down. For cash-rich investors still in the accumulation phase of their investing careers, now is an ideal time to scoop up shares in trusted companies and institutions for lower-than-usual prices.

• Don’t turn a temporary decline into a permanent loss. Above all, keep a clear head, continue investing as usual and remember that the stock market will remain volatile for the months to come.