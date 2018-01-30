Baton Rouge unemployment falls to 3.4% in December

The unemployment rate in Baton Rouge fell to 3.4% in December, a drop from the 4.7% posted in December 2016, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says.

Year-over-year unemployment rates, which are not seasonally adjusted, declined in all nine Louisiana metro areas in December—the fourth consecutive month unemployment dropped in every MSA.

Lake Charles, at 3.2%, has the lowest unemployment, followed by Baton Rouge, New Orleans (3.7%), Houma and Monroe (both 4.1%), Lafayette (4.2%), Shreveport (4.3%), Hammond (4.4%), and Alexandria (4.5%).

The not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell in Louisiana fell to 4% in December, down 1.4 percentage points year over year.

Nonfarm employment increased by 9,800 jobs to nearly 1.99 million over the course of the year, the Louisiana Workforce Commission says.

See the full report.