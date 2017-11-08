Baton Rouge trying to get ahead of technology curve in government

Baton Rouge officials are quietly trying to modernize the technology used at City Hall, with the eventual goal of having a system that interacts with citizens to make services more efficient.

To do that, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has outlined an open data policy that will bring more information to the public sphere. And officials are partnering with LSU to help study and do analytics work with the data.

Plus, City Hall recently went live with an entirely new, tech-based financial system designed to get the plethora of contracts and other documents onto computers. Information Services Director Eric Romero says the new brgov.com website will go live in January after months of design work by CivicPlus, a Kansas-based firm specializing in government websites. It replaces the old and clunky current website.

Stephen Goldsmith, a professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government who has worked extensively in the area of cities and open data, says these programs began in the past decade as transparency measures. Letting the public easily access a wealth of public information made good sense from an accountability standpoint.

“I think that’s just the first step,” Goldsmith says. “The next steps relate more to how to use the data to improve the quality of the services by letting the public participate.”

That’s ultimately what Romero hopes to do. The city is not likely to hire a team of expensive computer programmers. But as the open data program matures, he says private companies and researchers at LSU will be able to build up applications around the data so city officials can find trends in data.

For instance, the current system has raw data on blight, crime and traffic, among many others. But no one has analyzed that data to find trends and relationships.

“The end goal is just doing more with the data we already have and breaking those silos down between the departments,” Romero says.

Goldsmith pointed to cities like Los Angeles and Chicago as ahead of the curve with open data programs, and pointed out New Orleans’ advanced crime statistics. Baton Rouge appears to be heading in the right direction, he adds.

“I think the Baton Rouge initiative is a very good one,” he says.

