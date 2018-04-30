Baton Rouge tech services firm acquires generator company

Gage, a Baton Rouge-based tech services company, has acquired for an undisclosed amount GenTech Power Solutions, a local firm that installs, maintains and repairs standby generators for homes and businesses across southeast Louisiana.

Gage first added standby generators to their service roster in 2010 to support disaster recovery and business continuity. Terms of the acquisition, says Gage Vice President Gregory Wood Jr., call for the company to absorb GenTech’s existing client and generator maintenance service contracts.

Wood declined to reveal the sales price, but did say payments will be made over a two-year period.

GenTech generally contracted out its work, with the company having just two full-time employees, including owner Clifton Collins. Neither will remain with the company. Collins was unable to be reached before deadline.

As Gage grows over the next year, the company plans to hire three to five new employees, Wood says. Gage also acquired a Mississippi telephone company in 2015.

Along with Baton Rouge, GenTech Power Solutions also serviced Hammond and Lafayette and featured brands such as Briggs & Stratton, Cummins and Generac Power Systems.