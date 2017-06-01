Baton Rouge surgeon announces candidacy for Louisiana PSC seat

A Baton Rouge orthopaedic surgeon has jumped into the race for the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s District 2 seat, left vacant by former Commissioner Scott Angelle, who resigned to take a federal post in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Dr. Craig Greene in a statement announced his candidacy earlier today, unveiling his campaign team as well.

The team includes political strategist Lionel Rainey III; Danos CEO and President Hank Danos; and Julio Melara, president and CEO of Louisiana Business Inc., which publishes Business Report, Daily Report, and 225 and inRegister magazines. Rainey will serve as Greene’s campaign manager, while Danos and Melara will serve as chair and vice chair, respectively.

“I’m excited to announce the strong, talented campaign team overseeing my 2017 Public Service Commissioner campaign,” Greene says in a statement. “As a small business owner, I know how hard it is to start a job, open a business, and raise a family. If we want our economy to flourish, we have to stop over-regulating our businesses, overtaxing our people, and over-spending our budgets.”

Greene is the first person to formally announce his candidacy for the vacant seat, which according to media reports garnered interest as soon as word spread of Angelle’s possible Washington, D.C.-based appointment.

Richard Carbo, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief of staff, told The Advertiser that the governor’s office has received numerous inquiries about the District 2 PSC seat as well as Angelle’s former seat on the LSU Board of Supervisors. Interim appointments for both seats are expected to be announced soon.

Greene’s campaign says the surgeon already has more than $200,000 in campaign funds on hand.

Described a fiscal conservative, Greene is the current chief of orthopaedic surgery at The Surgical Specialty Center. He previously has served as chief of surgery at Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and as a clinical assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at LSU Health Science Center in New Orleans.

He’s also a reserve Naval officer.

Sean Conner, a former U.S. Secret Service agent and a former investigative coordinator at the National Center for Disaster Fraud, will serve as Greene’s campaign treasurer. The Bautsch Group’s Alexandra “Allee” Bautsch has been named finance director, and Communication Consultant Delia Taylor is the campaign’s spokeswoman.

A date has yet to be seat for the special election, the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says.