Baton Rouge sued again over protest arrests after police shooting

Law enforcement officials in Louisiana’s capital face another federal lawsuit accusing them of violating the rights of protesters arrested after a black man’s fatal shooting by police.



The Associated Press reports attorneys from the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center in New Orleans filed Thursday’s lawsuit on behalf of several Baton Rouge residents arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling during an altercation with two police officers.



The suit claims the arrests were part of a pattern of “racist law enforcement” in the city.



The city of Baton Rouge and other defendants already have reached a settlement with other arrested protesters, including Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson. If a judge approves that deal, it would award up to $45,000 in cash payments to dozens of arrested protesters.

