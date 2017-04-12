Baton Rouge Area Sports Foundation has a new name: SportsBR

The Baton Rouge Area Sports Foundation has rebranded and changed its name to SportsBR in a move the nonprofit says reflects the expansion of its work to become more involved in event ownership as well as its continued efforts to bring more regional and national events to Baton Rouge.

The nonprofit plans to officially unveil the new name and brand at a 6:30 p.m. event today in the Lawton Room at LSU’s Tiger Stadium.

CEO and President Eric Engemann in a statement says the organization is strategically “rethinking its future” and that the rebranding aligns with the organization’s goals. SportsBR will support efforts to enhance sporting activities, the goal being to improve the quality of life in the Capital Region, advocate for wellness initiatives, and support recreational facility usage and planning.

Founded in 1994, the organization has helped to generate an economic impact of $304 million in the Capital Region since 2006. It has driven sports-related tourism to Baton Rouge, attracting events such as the NCAA track and field national championship and the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships. It also owns and operates athletic events, such as Mardi Gras Mambo, one of the largest 10K races in the region.

This year, the city will play host to a number of high-profile events, including the USBC Women’s Championships, NCAA Women’s Bowling Championships and the USA Track & Field Masters Outdoor Championships.

“Our partnerships with Visit Baton Rouge, the city-parish and countless venues and sports coordinators have drawn hundreds of events that have generated millions of dollars for the local economy,” says Engemann, who replaced the foundation’s founder and longtime executive Jerry Stovall in January.

As Daily Report previously detailed, the nonprofit helped generate an estimated economic impact of more than $38 million in the Capital Region last year, breaking its previous record of nearly $34.2 million a year ago. It lured more than 117,000 athletes to the Baton Rouge in 2016.

