Baton Rouge Sky Zone considering relocation in wake of corporate sale

Circus Trix Holdings, the Utah-based company that owns Area 51 and hundreds of other indoor trampoline parks around the country, recently acquired Sky Zone, which was one of its biggest competitors.

The deal, which closed Feb. 1 for an undisclosed price, makes Circus Trix the largest indoor active recreation and trampoline park company in the world, with more than 300 company owned and franchise locations.

But it throws into question the future of the local Sky Zone location on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane, which is less than three miles from the local Area 51 location in Willow Grove.

Earlier this month, the owners of the local Sky Zone building put the 26,400-square-foot property on the market for sale or lease.

Local Sky Zone franchisee Peter Busenlener says his location, which opened in early 2016, is not closing and continues to do a good business. But he says he is evaluating a relocation that would enable it to be more competitive in a market that is increasingly crowded with entertainment options.

“The marketplace is set to change a lot in Baton Rouge with entertainment in the coming year with Top Golf and Main Event coming, plus there are two more proposed trampoline parks in Livingston Parish,” Busenlener says. “So, we are looking around for a more strategic location.”

Busenlener says the new owners of Sky Zone have not told him he has to relocate—and that, as an independent franchisee—could not force him to relocate. But he says they are advising him and he is working with them.

He has a long-term lease with the building’s owners, Wilde and Wen Properties LLC, which acquired the site in 2014 and developed the facility in a build-to-suit arrangement. He says the property owners are also working with him and are open to the idea of repurposing the building, which would work well as a “retail, showroom, industrial warehouse space, office/flex space, entertainment venue, assembly center of fitness center,” according to the listing flier by broker Alex Knight of NAI/Latter & Blum.

Circus Trix Holdings is owned by the private equity firm Palladium Equity Partners. It owns and operates Area 51 and Sector 6 trampoline parks. It also owns the Rockin’ Jump group of franchise-owned trampoline parks and, now, the group of Sky Zone franchise-owned parks.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Sky Zone’s brand and franchise structure will remain in place.