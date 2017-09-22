Newsmaker of the Week: LSU chapter of Phi Delta Theta

Maxwell Gruver’s death continues to resonate in Baton Rouge more than a week after news broke that the LSU freshman died in what is being investigated as a possible hazing incident at an on-campus fraternity house.

Gruver, 18, was pledging Phi Delta Theta, when he was taken from the fraternity on Thursday, Sept. 14, and brought to Our Lady of the Lake hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary autopsy results, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, reveal the teen had a highly-elevated blood alcohol level and traces of TCH, the chemical found in marijuana, in his system.

Gruver’s tragic death—now a national story—comes two decades after Benjamin Wynne, another LSU student and Sigma Alpha Epsilon member, died after a night of heavy drinking. The incident was not the result of hazing. But like Wynne’s case, which also made national headlines, Gruver’s death could have far-reaching implications on the LSU Greek system.

As local law enforcement officers probe the circumstances that led to his death, fraternities and sororities again find themselves under scrutiny. Some even question whether this could be end of the system at LSU.

In the hours immediately following Gruver’s death, LSU President F. King Alexander moved quickly to crack down on fraternities and sororities, announcing an indefinite suspension of social activities like tailgating in large groups and that the university would reevaluate policies governing Greek life.

“This is an evolving situation,” Alexander said. “We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness. As we have continually warned over and over again, hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable and it will not be accepted at LSU, period.”

The national Phi Delta Theta also shuttered the local chapter, announcing in a statement that members had violated its risk management policies.

The organization vowed to support ongoing investigations by both LSU and law enforcement and said it would “encourage authorities to prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

And this morning Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a letter, asking the four presidents of Louisiana’s university systems to thoroughly review of policies related to hazing and drug and alcohol abuse among Greek organizations and other sanctioned on-campus groups.

“It is up to us to do everything within our means to ensure that the students who attend a Louisiana university are safe from harm,” Edwards says in his letter. “Maxwell Gruver and students across the country who died before him deserve our best effort to re-examine our policies, make necessary adjustments, and engage with our students to prevent these instances from happening in the future.”

An inventory of the policies, a report on the university presidents’ findings and their recommendations are due to Edwards by Oct. 29.

—Alexandria Burris