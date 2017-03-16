Baton Rouge in the running for CBS reality show

A reality TV production company is considering filming a series in Baton Rouge about the city-parish’s EMS paramedics.

Interim EMS Administrator Chad Guillot says talks with the company are “preliminary” and he could not comment on any specifics about the show. An agreement between the city-parish and Lock and Key Productions, which produced reality shows like Deal or No Deal and Bullseye, was added today to the agenda for the Metro Council’s March 22 meeting.

Guillot says the city-parish needs to approve the filming of city-parish employees and property before the producers will go forward with the project. CBS would broadcast the show, and a handful of other cities are in the running.

The producers came to Baton Rouge two or three weeks ago to check out the Capital City and the EMS, Guillot says. He expects the city will find out if it is selected for the show by the end of next week.

“They’re interested, and if we get all this together, they’ll consider whether to make the offer,” Guillot says.

The show does not yet have a title. The first round of filming, if Baton Rouge is selected, would last around 30 to 45 days and the agreement allows the producers access to city-parish property and signage for filming.

—Sam Karlin