Baton Rouge residential real estate market should tilt toward buyers in 2018

The local residential real estate market is expected to slow down and tilt toward buyers in the coming year, returning to the slow but steady growth seen before the August 2016 flood.

While some still see lingering effects from the flood, home sales have slowed recently, a sign that the market is recovering. Provisions in tax legislation Republicans are pushing through Congress could also put a damper on residential real estate in the future by taking away incentives for homeownership.

Yet, the anticipated cooling doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a bad year for home sales in the Capital Region. Baton Rouge can afford an inventory increase and a sales slowdown while still remaining healthy. That’s because last year’s flood has had such an extreme impact on the market.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a bad market next year,” says Tigue Bonneval, of Audubon Real Estate Associates. “I just think it’s going to be a slower market.”

A Realtor.com report out this week forecasts an easing of inventory shortages throughout the U.S., leading to a more modest increase in home sales and prices. The study placed Baton Rouge near the bottom—94th out of 100—of the list in home sales and price growth for 2018.

The flood led to inflated home sales—a combination of repaired or renovated homes selling at higher prices and “as-is” homes selling for a fraction of their previous value. Recent months have shown a slowdown in the rapid pace of homes sales and a return to “normal” is expected in the coming months.

Inventory has been remarkably low in Baton Rouge for more than a year, with the market hovering between 3.2 and 3.9 months supply, a measure of how long it would take the current housing inventory to sell off. Many homes have been selling quickly and for higher prices, making it difficult for buyers.

Ginger Maulden, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, says a healthy market has a roughly six-month supply of inventory, and that an increase in Baton Rouge would be good.

“I’m definitely seeing a little bit of relaxation in the market,” says Kyle Peterson, who has begun his study of the local market for next spring’s Trends in Real Estate seminar. “We’ll still be in shortage, slightly a seller’s market, but moving back to neutral.”

Nationally, home sales are forecasted to grow 2.5% next year and home prices are expected to slow to 3.2% growth, down from 5.5% in 2017. In Baton Rouge, the report forecasts sales growth to be flat and prices to grow at 1.5%. Other southern metro areas are expected to do well. Millennials should gain market share in all home price segments, though Baton Rouge numbers are not available for specific age groups.

—Sam Karlin