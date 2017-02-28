Baton Rouge ranks 10th for percentage of residents who haven’t moved since 1990

Roughly 15.4% of Baton Rouge residents have lived in the same homes since 1990, ranking the city 10th among the largest U.S. municipalities for having a sizable percentage of immobile households, according to a recent analysis by Realtor.com.

The analysis, released Monday, examines which cities have the most and least mobile residents. Detroit topped the list with 21.4% of residents still living in homes they moved into prior to 1990.

On a separate ranking, Orlando, Florida, ranked No. 1 for having the most mobile population with 56% of residents changing addresses after 2010.

“There are two main determining factors whether people move or not,” Nathalie Williams, a sociology professor from the University of Washington, tells Realtor.com.“The better people feel their lives are going, the less likely they are to move elsewhere.” Lousy economies, however, can force people to move, she adds.

Realtor.com examined U.S. Census Bureau data to determine which cities had the highest and lowest number of residents moving to new homes. The site’s analysts calculated the percentage of homeowners and renters who have moved since 2010 to figure out the most mobile cities and also looked at places where the percentage of households have been in the same home since 1991.

Read the full analysis.