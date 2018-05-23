Baton Rouge police pay proposal pulled from Metro Council agenda

A proposed amendment to the Baton Rouge Police Department’s 2018 pay plan that would give commanders a pay raise was abruptly taken off the Metro Council’s agenda this morning.

The Metro Council was supposed to consider the amendment by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, which would give a $1.50 bump an hour for certain officers, at this afternoon’s meeting.

The pay raise, which was deferred at last month’s meeting, was set aside today “pending union negotiations,” says spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. It is unclear if the amendment will be brought up for consideration by the council at a later date.

The negotiations are connected to the contract the union has with the department. Sgt. Bryan Taylor, president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police, did not respond to requests for an interview.

The raise would have only been for the deputy chief of police, director of community services, violent crimes unit commander, training services director and narcotics commander in an effort to reduce violent crime in the city by attracting more qualified applicants for the commanders’ positions, according to Paul’s cover letter for the amendment.

The Metro Council meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.