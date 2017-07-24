Baton Rouge Police Chief’s retirement ends months-long stalemate with mayor

Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie’s abrupt retirement announcement today ended a months-long stalemate with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome over his future with the department.

“I had hoped that our relationship could have grown into a strong partnership as we have faced times this city has never seen,” Dabadie wrote in a terse letter to Broome this morning. “I feel that my retirement would be the best thing for the department and myself.”

Broome eschewed Dabadie’s recommendation for a temporary replacement—Deputy Chief David Hamilton—while the mayor searches for a permanent chief. Instead, Broome chose Lt. Jonny Dunnam, who has been with BRPD for nearly 30 years, most recently with the public information office and internal affairs unit.

“I think the majority of the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish would hope (Broome’s) methodology in finding a permanent chief administrative officer and finding a new chief of police would be vastly different from the methodology she used prior,” says Councilman Matt Watson, referencing Broome’s bungled pick of a CAO in April who resigned after less than a week.

Dabadie, who has served as head of BRPD for four years, said he will use a small portion of his accrued leave until October 2, when he will retire permanently.

During her campaign last year, Broome vowed to replace Dabadie with her own pick for police chief as part of a police reform platform. Earlier this year, the mayor said her decision stemmed from a “gap” between the police and community following the police killing of Alton Sterling. The state has yet to determine whether the officers acted appropriately.

“I think the mayor deserves the right to have a chief she’s comfortable with and has the same vision in mind for the police department,” Dunnam says in an interview, adding Dabadie “led our department through probably one of its most difficult times in its history.”

Broome asked Dunnam some two weeks ago if he would serve a three-month term as interim police chief, he says. If the search for a permanent successor takes longer, he could be appointed to another three-month term.

A spokesperson for Broome says she will have more information on a timeline for choosing a permanent chief later this week.

Read Dabadie’s full letter.

—Sam Karlin