Baton Rouge police chief search committee to hold its first meeting Thursday

The committee created by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to help pick Baton Rouge’s next police chief will hold its first meeting Thursday, Broome’s office announced today.

The meeting will be organizational, but the committee will ultimately recommend finalists for the next head of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Broome has been voicing her desire to pick a new police chief since she was on the campaign trail last fall. At that time Carl Dabadie Jr. was the chief, and Broome openly called for him to be replaced. Dabadie announced his retirement this summer, and Jonny Dunnam is serving as interim chief.

Committee members include Julie Baxter, Jan Bernard, Jennifer Carwile, Don Cazayoux, LaMont Cole, Errol Domingue, Tommie Gipson, Walt Green, Cordell Haymon, Pat LeDuff, Ted James, Ernest Johnson, Melissa Thompson, and Tara Wicker.

The candidates for chief are Shawn Caldwell, Myron Daniels, Sharon Douglas, Richard Harrell, Darryl Honore, Jeremy Kent, Mark Kraus, Robert McGarner, Paul Murphy, Ronald Stevens and Samuel Wyatt.

The meeting is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Metro Council chambers at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St.