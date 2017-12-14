Baton Rouge plant managers optimistic about hiring, production and spending

More Baton Rouge area plant managers are feeling optimistic about increasing production, spending and hiring at their industrial sites over the next six months, according to the latest quarterly survey from the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance.

The group polls its 60 petrochemical, energy, paper, pharmaceutical, pipeline, storage terminal and other industrial members across eight parishes.

Half of the GBRIA’s members weighed in on the recent survey—a forward-looking index similar to the report released by the CEO’s of The Business Roundtable.

The GBRIA’s current index is 82—reflecting an expanding economy—is a nine-point increase over its third-quarter index.

Of the managers that responded to the survey, 33% said production would increase at their plants, while 67% anticipate current levels to hold. No one expects a decrease in production.

Also, as many as 40% of the respondents said capital expenditures at their plants would rise in early next year, while 53% said spending will hold steady. And fewer plant managers—7% compared to 13% in the third quarter—said their plants would spend less on capital projects.

Plant managers are carrying over their optimism to hiring, with 33% saying they would add workers and 63% say current staffing levels would hold. Only 3%, down from 19% last quarter, said they expect to reduce employment.

—Alexandria Burris