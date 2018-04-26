Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake relocates to larger Prairieville facility

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake is continuing to expand in Ascension Parish by relocating its Prairieville office from Old Jefferson Highway to a much larger facility on Commerce Center Drive.

The new 5,400-square-foot full-service physical therapy center—located between Enterprise Avenue and Market Place Drive—is nearly three times the size of the old Prairieville location and includes a rehab gym, evaluation rooms and new technology.

The expansion is partly the result of more patients seeking direct access to physical therapy services following the passage of the Louisiana Physical Therapy Practice Act of 2016, clinical director Keith Fogle says. Prior to the state law’s amendment, patients needed a referral to be treated by a physical therapist.

“It allows us to be able to treat patients on the first level of care as opposed to being down on the second or third level of care,” Fogle explains.

The larger facility allows Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake to see more patients in the growing parish and gives it space to accommodate future business growth. Baton Rouge Physical Therapy—Lake has seven locations in the Capital Region.