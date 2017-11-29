Baton Rouge packaging company buys Airline site for $4.2M

Brown Eagle, a Baton Rouge-based industrial and manufacturing product packaging and handling company, has purchased an Airline Highway warehouse for $4.2 million as part of an expansion plan.

Crescent Crown Distributing sold the structure and the five-acre site its sits on in a deal that closed Monday, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Crescent Crown bought the warehouse—located between South Choctaw and Tom drives—for $3.9 million in January.

Brown Eagle moved to purchase the warehouse after being awarded a new contract, says owner Lela Mae Wilkes. She declined to reveal the nature or source of the contract, citing contractual obligations. The purchase represents a “growth opportunity” for the company, she says.

“If we’re going to grow this is the next step,” she says. “It’s a 100,000-square-foot warehouse. We’ve already moved in.”

The company, founded in 1968, provides services in industrial logistics management, packaging, materials handling, rail loading and switching, warehousing and logistics labor services, among others.

Brown Eagle already has six employees working at the Airline site and is currently installing packaging equipment, Wilkes says. A total of 18 employees will be working at the site by the time the equipment installation concludes.

Leon Audibert of Property One, Inc., represented the seller. Ben Johnson of NAI/Latter & Blum represented the buyer.

—Alexandria Burris