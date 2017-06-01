Baton Rouge North Economic Development District hiring process under fire

Questions are being raised about the long-awaited hiring of an executive director for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, a group aiming to catalyze business investment in north Baton Rouge.

Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks, whose council district falls within the economic development district’s boundaries, is upset with the board’s hiring process and says she has received little information from the group over the past several months. On Wednesday, Banks added a resolution to the June 14 Metro Council meeting agenda, asking the board for an update on how the search is progressing.

Banks also staunchly opposes what appears to be the imminent decision to hire Rinaldi Jacobs—the district’s current interim director—on a permanent basis.

“There’s no transparency in this process. It took me two months to get the resumes,” Banks says. “When it comes to public money, you’re going to have to have a plan. For the six months (Jacobs) has been there, there’s been no plan.”

Banks also questions Jacobs’ qualifications, and alleges he may have lied on his resume about how long his shoe store, Shoe Wizards Shoe Repair, stayed open. Banks says she was a customer of the store in the late ’90s and argues the store was only open for two years, not the seven Jacobs claims on a copy of his resume.

Jacobs declined to comment on Banks’ allegations, other than to say he has a framed Business Report article from April 2000 that shows his shoe repair store was still in business, adding that it stayed open for eight or nine years.

Jacobs has been giving tours of north Baton Rouge to investors and says there are several deals in the works for the area. He says he’s been meeting with businesses interested in vacant Cortana Mall spaces as well.

“I think Rinaldi…(has) put in a lot of time and effort. I don’t have an issue with Rinaldi,” says Councilwoman Tara Wicker, whose council district also includes parts of the BRNEDD boundaries. “We don’t run and govern that board. They have a board of directors.”

The economic district board has held off on approving a budget until it more accurately determines how much will be generated annually from a hotel occupancy tax voters approved in November. Additionally, board Chairman Ron Smith says BRNEDD cannot hire a permanent executive director without that tax revenue, which is expected to begin flowing in August.

The board has interviewed three candidates for the executive director position, including Jacobs. The other two, Lolithia Cotton and Woodrow Muhammad, will be hired as an administrative assistant and a technology adviser, respectively.

Voters last year approved a 2% occupancy tax on hotels within the district, which spans much of the area north of Florida Boulevard, and the group expects about $261,000 per year in dedicated funding.

The board meets tonight and will review a preliminary budget, but Smith says it will not vote on a new executive director. Smith declined to comment specifically on Banks’ remarks.

Gary Chambers, Rouge Collection publisher and BRNEDD board member, says he also has problems with the hiring process, but not necessarily with Jacobs. The hiring committee Chambers served on interviewed just three people, and the board is hiring all three, he says. Chambers notes that only 20 people applied and the board should have done more to market the position.

“I’ll be abstaining from the vote for Rinaldi because I don’t believe the process was done right,” Chambers says, adding he’s been asking the board for months to meet with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome to ask for additional city-parish dollars equal to what the Downtown Development District receives.

—Sam Karlin