Baton Rouge No. 8 in vehicle accidents among U.S. cities

Baton Rouge was ranked the eighth-most accident prone city in America, according to vehicle accident reports filed in 2019.

Go Safe Labs, a nonprofit based in San Francisco, analyzed the data from 1.8 million accident reports filed across the lower 48 states in 2018 and 2019.

The preliminary data show Baton Rouge’s reported 11,313 accidents in 2019 landed the city at No. 8 on the list of cities with the highest number of accidents.

The report does not look at the number of accidents per capita, geographic size, traffic volume or how far residents travel.

Houston was ranked first at 22,188 accidents, followed by Charlotte, North Carolina (21,818), and Los Angeles (19,660), filling out the top three spots. Baton Rouge’s ranking was flanked by Oklahoma City (12,476) and Nashville (10,091).

The data show Baton Rouge actually had about 5.6% fewer reported collisions in 2019 than in 2018. Nationwide, accidents increased by 6.8%.

The report also ranked the top 10 locations where accidents occur, none of which was in Louisiana. Read the full report here.