Baton Rouge multifamily and industrial real estate markets expected to grow, TRENDS speakers say

Though a number of wild cards—including the lingering impacts from the August flood and uncertainty about the direction President Donald Trump’s administration is headed—could negatively impact the Baton Rouge real estate market in the coming year, local experts who presented at the annual TRENDS Seminar this morning say they expect continued growth.

The apartment market is currently seeing an explosion in growth and new product, said Craig Davenport with Cook, Moore & Associates, who presented on multifamily trends this morning at the event, which is being held at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

But that trend is mostly driven by the August flood, which pushed many homeowners into rental properties and took several complexes offline, and it’s not a sustainable shift, he said.

“This is the highest rent increase we’ve seen since Katrina,” Davenport said. “But once (federal) money starts funneling to homeowners, we’re going to see the effects on the rental housing market.”

Despite the growth in the multifamily market, Davenport expects average rental rates to remain flat, and even decline, as more flooded homeowners rebuild and a host of new complexes come online. The greater Baton Rouge area is expected to see more new units come online in the next two years than it has at any time in the past decade, he noted.

Student housing is seeing meteoric growth in high-end complexes at a pace that is far outpacing growth in enrollment at LSU, Davenport added. As more units come online in the next year or two, he expects the number of beds to far surpass the demand in student housing.

Brian Andrews, assistant director of LSU’s Real Estate Research Institute, said real estate financing is in “flux,” with banks expected to increasingly be under the microscope in the coming years as growth in lending continues.

“There’s going to be plenty of money for all of your deals,” Andrews said.

He adds the Trump administration has caused a good deal of uncertainty over tax policy, interest rate changes and regulations like Dodd-Frank. Nontraditional lenders also are gaining steam, a trend Andrews expects will continue if the federal government “clamps down” on small, community banks.

Scot Guidry, a commercial agent with Mike Falgoust & Associates, said the industrial market is largely steady, after experiencing a boom in the second half of last year.

Four planned mega-projects brought an expected 1.5 million square feet in new construction, he said, giving the industry a good jump on 2017. He expects more large industrial firms to choose the area for new projects, and added the ongoing construction will largely keep the industry steady this year. The vacancy rate for the industrial market has dropped to “near Katrina lows,” Guidry added.

The TRENDS Seminar focused on financial, multifamily and industrial markets this morning, with a keynote presentation by Sean Snaith, director of the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Competitiveness. The event will also touch on retail, office and residential markets before wrapping up at noon. Read Daily Report PM for further coverage.

