Baton Rouge memory care facility sells for more than $14M

The Pearl at Jamestown, a 34,273-square-foot memory care facility in The Lakes at Jamestown on Perkins Road, has sold for $14.26 million.

The buyer is 14443 Perkins Road, a Delaware-based limited liability company, and the deal closed last week.

The seller is Perkins Road Memory Care, a Georgia-based holding company that purchased nearly three acres along Perkins Road from Alvarez Construction in 2015 and built the senior care community.

The Pearl at Jamestown caters to individuals with Alzheimer’s and various other forms of dementia.