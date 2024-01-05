Baton Rouge Mardi Gras is growing 

Over the past several years, Mardi Gras festivities have been on the rise around the Capital City.

Two new parades, Mid City Gras and the Krewe of Oshun, were formed in 2018 and 2020, respectively, and now Julie and James Crow are launching the Krew of Shenandoah.

While the Crows didn’t know much about Mardi Gras when they moved to Baton Rouge from Wisconsin about 10 years ago, by the end of their first year here, they couldn’t get enough of Carnival and decided to organize the city’s own Lundi Gras parade.

The 32-unit Krewe of Shenandoah will roll for 2.9 miles on Feb. 12, the night before Fat Tuesday.

“This is the parade that’s going to close out Mardi Gras in Baton Rouge,” says Julie, who owns a financial planning business with her husband, James.

Read the full story about the parade from the January edition of 225 magazine.