Baton Rouge Lodging Association ‘happy’ to comply with new regulations aimed at stemming human trafficking

A set of industry-backed regulations on hotels and motels is coming to Baton Rouge this year after the Metro Council passed an ordinance aimed at stemming human trafficking.

The new system takes effect this summer, at which time hotels and motels will be required to submit basic business information and $100 to the city-parish Department of Development for special permits. And a new three strikes system for hotels encourages operators to cooperate with law enforcement by imposing fines on and shutting down hotels where criminal activity, like human trafficking, occurs.

The measure, the product of months of work by council members Erika Green and Matt Watson, has the backing of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association, which represents local hoteliers.

“We want to do what we can to fight these things from happening,” says Ben Blackwell, director of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association. “If it causes us to have one more small hoop to jump through, we’re happy to do it.”

Department of Development Director Carey Chauvin says his staff is currently working on implementing the new “registration” into the current online system for permitting, and in-person registration will also be available. Once hotels and motels obtain their permits, the information will be shared with the District Attorney’s office.

“This is very new and something different than what my division is used to doing,” Chauvin says.

The severity of fines depends on the size of the hotels, and ranges from $500 for smaller establishments to $1,000 for larger ones. The fines are imposed only if criminal activity is reported by someone other than hotel staff and substantiated by police.

The District Attorney’s office first brought the idea to Green, the councilwoman says, and she and Watson met with local hotel industry officials to work out the details and generate support for the idea. The measure is modeled after a similar ordinance in Jefferson Parish.

Some hotel owners had issues with certain provisions initially, but that compromises in the ordinance eventually won the backing of the association, Blackwell says. The ID requirement was loosened to include credit cards and other forms of identification. Issues with human trafficking and other crimes have not historically been a problem at large chain hotels in the city, he adds.

—Sam Karlin