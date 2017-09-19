Baton Rouge leads nation in second quarter home flipping
Though home flipping plateaued nationally in the second quarter of this year, Baton Rouge is one 54 metro areas that went against the trend, posting a year-over-year increase in the number of homes sold twice within a 12-month period.
Home flipping—defined as a property that is sold in an arm’s-length sale for the second time within a year—rose 72% in Baton Rouge in the second quarter, according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solution, a national multi-sourced property database. That’s the highest of any metro area.
Nationally, 53,638 single family homes and condos were flipped during the second quarter—at a rate of 5.6% for all homes sales during the quarter. That’s unchanged from one year ago.
The average gross profit on a flipped home was $67,516, representing a 48.4% return on investment for flippers—down from 49% in the previous quarter and down from 49.6% in the second quarter of 2016.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!