Baton Rouge lawmakers say TOPS, traffic and the budget will be top priorities

Addressing TOPS, traffic and the budget are among the top priorities for Baton Rouge lawmakers as the state barrels toward legislative sessions to address ongoing fiscal problems.

At a meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce this afternoon, Republican state Reps. Franklin Foil and Barry Ivey were joined by Democratic state Rep. Ted James, who all said Louisianans can expect more changes to TOPS, a push to increase the gas tax and sweeping changes to the tax code, among other things, during the upcoming sessions.

Legislators last year cut TOPS funding for the first time in the scholarship program’s history. As the state continues to struggle with budget issues, Foil said he will try to bring a bill to raise the program’s GPA requirement to rein in costs.

“My biggest disappointment from last session is that we didn’t fully fund TOPS,” Foil said. “It was used as a bargaining chip.”

But the program’s costs have largely grown because of tuition increases, over which the Legislature has had ultimate control. Dozens of bills have been filed, and ultimately shot down, in recent years to alter how the generous scholarship program is handled.

The lawmakers indicated changes will have to be made this year to keep TOPS “solvent,” but whether that means further reducing the funding or changing the requirements for the scholarship is unclear.

Foil also offered a date for when he expects a special session to be held. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has said it will call lawmakers to Baton Rouge to plug a $304 million midyear budget deficit. Foil indicated the governor could issue the call as early as Friday, for a session that would begin on Feb. 13 and last two weeks.

An increase to the gas tax will almost certainly arise for debate in the Legislature, and Ivey, Foil and James all said the state does not have enough money to currently fund its transportation needs. A new bridge over the Mississippi River is one of the projects the lawmakers discussed that could help alleviate traffic problems in the Capital City.

“We can’t do a lot of these things without the very important question of how do we pay for it,” James said. “At this point I’m willing to entertain anything … We have to do something about our traffic situation here.”

Ivey, who serves on the House Ways and Means tax-writing committee with James, said tax policy changes will be a central part of his agenda in 2017 as the Legislature attempts to reinvent its tax code. The state has struggled with recurring budget shortfalls for several years, and temporary taxes raised by the Legislature last year are set to expire in 2018, setting up a more than $1 billion fiscal cliff for the state.

“We haven’t fixed the systemic problem, and it isn’t all overspending or wasteful spending in government. It’s a lot more complicated than that,” Ivey said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do on tax policy.”

Ivey said he will bring back a bill to create an “accountability” search platform that would allow residents to track how their tax money is being spent in state government.

Flood recovery and criminal justice are other issues the lawmakers said they will tackle this year. Reform to the state’s sentencing laws appear to be gaining broad support, with traditional advocates teaming up with business, law enforcement and civic leaders to stem the high imprisonment rate of Louisiana.

The Legislature is set to begin its regular session April 10.

—Sam Karlin