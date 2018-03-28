Baton Rouge lawmaker may try to revive local gas tax bill rejected on Tuesday

Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, says he was surprised and disappointed the House Ways and Means Committee narrowly defeated his bill allowing local governments to raise the gasoline tax in their area to fund road and highway projects.

Going into Tuesday’s meeting, Carter says he was sure he had the votes to pass the bill, a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed the existing ban keeping local governments from levying taxes on motor fuels. It failed by a 7-8 vote.

But Carter says he can revive the measure and may try to do so. That’s because though the committee defeated a motion to report the bill favorably to the full House, the bill is still technically on the committee calendar and committee chairman Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, moved to voluntarily defer it, which means it can be brought back up at a later time.

If the bill had been involuntarily deferred it would be dead for the session.

“The chairman was nice enough to do that, which means there’s a chance we can do a few things to the bill here and there and maybe bring it back,” Carter says. “It’s still alive. But it’s a tough road.”

As a constitutional amendment, the measure would need approval from two-thirds of the full House before it could be brought to the voters, who would also have to okay it at the ballot box.

Carter’s bill is one of three main pieces of legislation that deals with transportation infrastructure and how local governments can better empower themselves to fund projects in their gridlocked parishes and cities.

Others on the table include a bill co-sponsored by Sen. Bodie White, R-Baton Rouge, and Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, that would divert a portion of motor vehicle sales tax dollars from the general fund into the Transportation Trust Fund. There’s also a bill by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, that would create a five-parish Capital Region taxing district empowered to raise sales or property taxes to fund projects like a new Mississippi River bridge.

“There is great interest in doing something,” says lobbyist Scott Kirkpatrick, who heads the industry-led group CRISIS, which lobbies for transportation infrastructure funding. “But they’re wrestling with how to do it, asking themselves, what power do I want to give locals and how does that affect the overall transportation picture?”

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration opposed Carter’s bill on the grounds it would hurt the state’s efforts overall to raise money for road and bridge projects. Still, Kirkpatrick says he is optimistic something will emerge from the session, and that local governments will have a new tool in their toolbox to raise money to address their own road and bridge projects.

Businessman Jim Bernhard—who said earlier this year he would make transportation infrastructure funding one of his top priorities and would work with Carter to get something through the session—was not involved in pushing for Carter’s bill and says he doesn’t think giving local governments authority to raise the gasoline tax is necessarily the best solution.

“What we need is a total solution,” Bernhard says, “not pieces and parts.”