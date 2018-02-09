How do Baton Rouge, Lake Charles stack up in job growth?

Lakes Charles’ booming liquefied natural gas industry propelled it to the highest job growth in the country for similar-sized metro areas, a new analysis shows, while the Capital Region posted about average gains in employment.

The average annual growth in employment for medium-sized metro areas—those with 100,000 to 500,000 employed—was 1.5% from 2016 to 2017, Governing magazine found in a review of federal data. The Baton Rouge region’s 1.2% growth in employment, calculated using 12-month averages, put it near the middle of the pack for medium-sized metro areas.

Lake Charles posted a larger percentage gain—4.7%—than any other metro area in the analysis. A host of industrial construction projects were underway there last year, boosting the region’s economy as the rest of the state emerged from a statewide recession.

The analysis gives a lower employment estimate than the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s annual economic outlook, which found the nine-parish Capital Region posted 2.2% employment growth, or about 413,600 jobs.

New Orleans, which is compared with other large metro areas with more than 500,000 jobs, ranked near the bottom of the list, remaining relatively flat in employment and far below the average of 1.8% growth.

The industrial boom that helped propel Lake Charles is expected to cool off in the coming year, but economist Loren Scott noted on Thursday at the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry annual meeting that there are still billions in construction projects in the pipeline.

Of the $170 billion in announced projects, Scott said half are underway or completed, while half are in the FEED stages. The amount of construction planned or ongoing is far greater than in other southeastern states, which Scott also analyzes.