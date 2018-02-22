Baton Rouge investors buy Highland Road retail center for $3.2M

A local investment group has purchased a 33,000-square-foot retail center at the intersection of Highland Road and Airline Highway for $3.2 million in a deal that closed Tuesday.

Airline-Highland Building Partners LLC—a group led by Steve Legendre of Sperry Van Ness | Graham, Langlois & Legendre—bought the center from William and Jody Buckner.

The purchase includes the center’s retail space as well as a parcel that includes Taco Bell and a neighborhood pet store. It does not include the Albertsons that anchors the development, Legendre says. Current tenants include Cake Goddess, Exotic Nails and Michael Marie Salon.

The center’s location influenced the investment group to buy, he adds. “It’s such a great corner and great location,” Legendre says. “It’s one of the best in town with traffic counts on both sides. It just makes sense to invest some money over there.”

About 20,000 square feet of space in the center is vacant, he says. The investors are negotiating leases with three potential tenants, including a fitness-related center, a holistic health store and a yoga concept.

“We anticipate all but 1,600 square feet to be leased within the next 30 days,” Legendre says.

The group plans to hold onto the property and anticipates spending upwards of $300,000 sprucing up the center with fresh paint, new asphalt, LED lighting and landscaping, he says.