Revenue at Baton Rouge hotels rose 81% in September as flood victims poured in

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include additional details about hotel occupancy in 2016.

Occupancy rates for Baton Rouge hotels were down 10% last summer before the market was boosted by residents and emergency personnel moving into area hotel rooms after severe floods in August inundated thousands of homes and businesses.

The impact: The 91% occupancy rate in September following the flood was the highest such rate since at least 2010, according to data provided to Daily Report by STR, a data and analytics specialist that compiles data on the hotel industry. On the year, occupancy was 69.9%, compared to 63.4% for 2015.

In the months before widespread flooding drove victims and emergency personnel into hotels, the market was down around 10% compared to 2015.

“Summer is always slow in Baton Rouge,” says Ben Blackwell, president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association. “Due to the flooding there was a big uptick with occupancy all over and that’s kind of been a trend that’s continued into first quarter of 2017.”

Emergency personnel, like Federal Emergency Management Agency workers, have continued boosting the market this year, Blackwell says, including after the recent tornadoes. He expects it to eventually taper off toward a more typical year for the remainder of 2017.

Revenue for hotels in Baton Rouge followed the same trend as occupancy. In the summer months, revenue was down 7% to 8%, then shot upward after the flood. Revenue in September was 81% higher than the same time in 2015, and October, November and December posted gains of 53%, 59% and 64%, respectively.

Supply was also up this year, with the Watermark coming online, and next year the Courtyard Marriott downtown is set to open. Blackwell says he expects demand to keep up with the increased rooms.

—Sam Karlin