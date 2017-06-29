Baton Rouge hotel tax returns for November vote

Visit Baton Rouge will put a hotel occupancy tax hike up for a vote again this November after a similar measure failed last year.

The board overseeing VBR, which is the city-parish’s tourism agency, voted unanimously today to take the first step toward putting the 2% hotel occupancy tax back on the ballot, bringing the total tax on stays in area hotels and motels to 16%. Voters last year narrowly rejected a nearly identical measure, 51% to 49%.

“It was a very close vote,” Visit Baton Rouge CEO Paul Arrigo said. “I’m not sure the population was totally aware of what the vote included. It is a tax. It is a tax on hotels and the hotel association supports it.”

The measure will be on the Nov. 18 ballot. VBR will campaign more aggressively to “educate” voters on the proposal this time, Arrigo says, ensuring that people understand the tax is mostly paid by out-of-town visitors. Monies generated by the tax will help update the Raising Canes River Center arena.

The Visit Baton Rouge board will meet Aug. 4 to officially put the tax on the ballot. Tax measures must go through a series of deadlines for public notices, notification of state lawmakers and receiving approval from the State Bond Commission. Today was the deadline for announcing the public meeting.

“Nine times out of 10 most guests are not even looking at the tax,” says Ben Blackwell, president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association and manager of Hampton Inn & Suites downtown. “We think it’s a great thing that will help drive in additional occupancy into the Baton Rouge area.”

Half of the tax hike will go to Visit Baton Rouge and half will go to the Raising Canes River Center, and officials say they will be able to market the city more aggressively to tourists and groups.

The state Legislature earlier this summer passed a bill allowing Visit Baton Rouge to reintroduce the tax hike to voters.

—Sam Karlin