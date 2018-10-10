Baton Rouge hospice provider buys New Jersey company

Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company Amedisys Inc. announced today it’s buying a nationwide hospice company based in New Jersey.

Amedisys says the $340 million buy of Compassionate Care Hospice of Parsippany, New Jersey, will make it the nation’s third-largest hospice provider.

Amedisys says in a statement that it currently sees 7,500 hospice patients a day in 22 states, while Compassionate Care has more than 2,300 patients in 24 states.

Once the sale closes, Amedisys says it will have about 5,700 employees at 136 centers in 34 states, and they’ll be caring for about 11,000 patients a day. Closing is expected by Feb. 1.