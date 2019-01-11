Baton Rouge hospice company merging with Champion Management

Though the company will retain its brand, Hospice In His Care has merged with Champion Management of Baton Rouge. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in an announcement.

Hospice In His Care, a Baton Rouge-based provider founded in 2004, will be closely associated with Champion Management’s Superior Home Health.

Champion Management of Baton Rouge is the parent corporation over a variety of healthcare companies managed under Hometown Healthcare Management and located in and around the Baton Rouge and southeast Louisiana area including Tangi Pines Nursing Home, Superior Home Health, Modern Home Health and Modern Hospice, and Central Pharmacy.

Hospice In His Care co-founder and CEO Janette Roulston says its location at 3233 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite 102, will continue uninterrupted during the transition, and all staff and programs will be retained.