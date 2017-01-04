Baton Rouge hopes new government website will be easier to use, more transparent

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Baton Rouge government’s website is getting an overhaul, which will incorporate some transparency initiatives into the new interface.

Eric Romero, the city-parish’s Information Services interim director, says he helped design the current website more than 16 years ago.

“It needed to be replaced a long time ago but it was just one of those projects that was on the list of things to do but always got pushed back,” he says.

The new site is already in the works, and Romero says he will run it by Mayor Sharon Broome, who assumed office Monday. He also will need Metro Council approval of a contract with a private company. The city-parish is currently in the process of selecting a vendor for the project.

While cost will be a consideration during the vendor selection process, the city-parish didn’t put a cap on the cost of the project on its request for proposals, Romero says.

“We want to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars while balancing the needs we know to exist in taking this project on and updating a website that hasn’t seen a major overhaul in more than 16 years,” he says.

The goal, Romero adds, is to update the content and create a more user-friendly experience. The current website is broken up by department, which can be confusing for residents who do not know which department handles the issue they’re trying to get information about, he says. The new website will also feature updated content to replace outdated information.

“It’s difficult for the public to find information,” he says, “So the new site is going to be a more service-oriented approach rather than department-oriented.”

Plus, Romero hopes to bring some of the transparency from Open Data BR—a portal to a massive collection of data with tools to help residents sort through things like building permits, traffic and crime—to the new website. Open Data BR was launched nearly two years ago, and the most popular data sets are crime incidents, city-parish employee annual salaries and adjudicated property.

Most of the proposals the city-parish have received from companies have outlined a four- to six-month timeline for building the new website, Romero says. He expects the website to be completed by the end of the year if all goes as planned.

—Sam Karlin