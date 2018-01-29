Baton Rouge home sales rise 3.7% in 2017, seller’s market persists

2017 was a strong year for the region’s housing market, despite the continued recovery from the widespread flooding in August 2016, according to a new commentary from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

Closed home sales rose 3.7% to 11,092 over the course of the year, the GBRAR says. Pending sales and new listings also were up—rising .5% to 11,134 and 4.5% to 14,216, respectively.

Year-to-date figures offer a more accurate picture of the state of the Baton Rouge area housing market as opposed to monthly figures which are skewed by the flooding.

“This was nearly the highest sales year ever,” the GBRAR says. “The boom after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 narrowly beat it out with 11,134 closed sales.”

Other indicators of the market’s strength include the rising median sales price of Baton Rouge area homes, which rose 1.4% to $190,000. Days on market was 56, a 15.4% decrease year over year.

“It’s been another strong year for the Greater Baton Rouge area housing market. December’s year over year comparison though looks a bit more bearish, as the lingering effect of 2016 flooding again skews statistics,” the GBRAR writes. “When comparing December 2017 to December 2016, closed sales were down 16 percent to 753.”

In December, both pending sales and new listings were down, sliding 11.7% to 628 and 11.2% to 755. Days on market increased to 66.

But buyers still need to act fast, the GBRAR warns.

“The market is still deep in seller’s territory,” the report says.

Reflecting regional trends, closed sales in East Baton Rouge Parish decreased 21.7% to 369 year-over-year in December, but were up 2% to 6,008 for the year.

In Ascension Parish, a bump in inventory pushed closed sales up 1.3% to 155. And in Livingston Parish, there’s still a solid seller’s market, with months supply of inventory up 41.4% year over year.

