Baton Rouge home prices a mixed bag in November

The average price of single-family homes in Baton Rouge, including the sale of distressed houses, rose 4% during the month of November compared the year prior, according to the CoreLogic Home Price Index released today. On a month-by-month basis, however, home prices decreased 0.5% from October.

The year-over-year increase, says CoreLogic, reflects the nation’s lack of affordable housing stock—which is keeping the price index high in many markets.

Statewide home prices were up 4.8% in November, while the states of Washington, Nevada, Utah and Idaho posted 12-Month price gains of 10% or more.

Nationally, home prices were up 7% year-over-year and 1% on a month-to-month basis, CoreLogic says. Looking ahead, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast indicates that home prices will increase by 4.2% on a year-over-year basis through November of this year.

“Rising home prices are good news for home sellers, but add to the challenges that home buyers face,” says Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic. “Growing numbers of first-time buyers find limited for-sale inventory for lower-priced homes, leading to both higher rates of price growth for ‘starter’ homes and further erosion of affordability.”

The CoreLogic HPI Forecast is a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. Values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighting indices according to the number of owner-occupied households for each state.

—Alexandria Burris