Baton Rouge government website gets long-awaited makeover

Baton Rouge government has launched a long-awaited city-parish website to replace the former site that has been operational for nearly 18 years, part of a yearslong effort to revamp the city-parish’s digital facade and streamline online services.

The city-parish paid $130,000 for the new site, a process launched by former Mayor Kip Holden before Mayor Sharon Weston Broome selected the firm, Civic Plus, to head up the overhaul. Civic Plus is a Kansas-based firm that specializes in designing municipal websites.

“Since taking office, one of my top priorities has been to revamp the way our city-parish government does business by making it easier, more intuitive, and accessible for all residents to request services and find the information they need as quickly as possible,” Broome says in a prepared statement.

The contract included the replacement of brgov.com with the new site, BRLA.gov (though the old URL will redirect to the new site), as well as the replacement of Red Stick Ready and two other branded sites. Broome’s administration hasn’t announced what those two sites will be, but they will likely feature programs or departments that are highly trafficked.

The new site features a “community voice” section where the public can comment on initiatives, a more streamlined emergency alert system and a blogging option for local officials. Plus, Information Systems Director Eric Romero says the website is geared toward services, so citizens don’t need to know which department performs a service to find what they need.

Broome says the site is designed to focus on the end user, and will offer intuitive search and buttons for commonly-requested services, among other things. A system called NotifyMe allows residents to subscribe to email updates for local government content.

The new site also features an updated logo that local officials hope to use more widely across local government. City-parish employees’ email addresses will change over to the brla.gov URL as well, but the old ones will still work.